All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13830 Keyworth Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13830 Keyworth Drive
Last updated October 23 2019 at 10:22 AM

13830 Keyworth Drive

13830 Keyworth Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13830 Keyworth Drive, Harris County, TX 77014

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,844 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execut

(RLNE5190127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have any available units?
13830 Keyworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13830 Keyworth Drive have?
Some of 13830 Keyworth Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13830 Keyworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13830 Keyworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13830 Keyworth Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13830 Keyworth Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13830 Keyworth Drive offers parking.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13830 Keyworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13830 Keyworth Drive has a pool.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 13830 Keyworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13830 Keyworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13830 Keyworth Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13830 Keyworth Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Voss
2424 S Voss Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Cedar Bluff
5930 Red Bluff Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Viridian Design District
7100 Old Katy Rd
Houston, TX 77024
Woodstone Manor
10250 Lands End Dr
Houston, TX 77099
Casa Rosa
5555 Antoine Dr
Houston, TX 77091
Domain at City Centre
811 Town and Country Blvd.
Houston, TX 77024
El Dorado View Apartments
240 El Dorado Blvd
Houston, TX 77598
Springwood Park
1500 Witte Rd
Houston, TX 77080

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine