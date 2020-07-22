Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13723 Stabledon Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13723 Stabledon Drive
Last updated January 12 2020 at 4:50 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13723 Stabledon Drive
13723 Stabledon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13723 Stabledon Drive, Harris County, TX 77014
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for your next rental - please consider this your new home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have any available units?
13723 Stabledon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 13723 Stabledon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13723 Stabledon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13723 Stabledon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13723 Stabledon Drive offers parking.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have a pool?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have accessible units?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13723 Stabledon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13723 Stabledon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Calais Midtown
3210 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006
Camden Heights
404 Oxford St
Houston, TX 77007
Cape Colony Apartments
15035 Westpark
Houston, TX 77082
The Gateway at Ellington
15603 Gulf Fwy
Webster, TX 77034
Tiffany Bay
16505 Tiffany Ct
Houston, TX 77058
Serena Grove
17630 Wayforest Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Las Velas at Hillcroft
7111 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77081
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine