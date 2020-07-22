Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13602 Klamath Falls Dr
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:32 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13602 Klamath Falls Dr
13602 Klamath Falls Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13602 Klamath Falls Drive, Harris County, TX 77041
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 bedroom home with enormous backyard. Vinyl plank wood flooring , tile , carpet, cabinets, granite counter tops. This is a great home in a great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have any available units?
13602 Klamath Falls Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have?
Some of 13602 Klamath Falls Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13602 Klamath Falls Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13602 Klamath Falls Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13602 Klamath Falls Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr is pet friendly.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr offer parking?
No, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have a pool?
No, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have accessible units?
No, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13602 Klamath Falls Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13602 Klamath Falls Dr has units with air conditioning.
