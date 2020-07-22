Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13422 SOMERSWORTH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM
1 of 26
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13422 SOMERSWORTH
13422 Somersworth Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13422 Somersworth Drive, Harris County, TX 77041
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Concord Bridge (This home Did Not Flood) - One story home with a great floor plan. Recent updates.
(RLNE2141901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have any available units?
13422 SOMERSWORTH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 13422 SOMERSWORTH currently offering any rent specials?
13422 SOMERSWORTH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13422 SOMERSWORTH pet-friendly?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH offer parking?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not offer parking.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have a pool?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not have a pool.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have accessible units?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not have accessible units.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have units with dishwashers?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13422 SOMERSWORTH have units with air conditioning?
No, 13422 SOMERSWORTH does not have units with air conditioning.
