Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1335 Westgreen Boulevard
Last updated February 1 2020 at 4:22 PM

1335 Westgreen Boulevard

1335 Westgreen Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1335 Westgreen Boulevard, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). This home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have any available units?
1335 Westgreen Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1335 Westgreen Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Westgreen Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Westgreen Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Westgreen Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1335 Westgreen Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
