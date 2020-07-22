Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13318 Lyndonville Dr
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13318 Lyndonville Dr
13318 Lyndonville Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13318 Lyndonville Drive, Harris County, TX 77041
Amenities
garbage disposal
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
Rental - Property Id: 178159
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/178159p
Property Id 178159
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5346781)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have any available units?
13318 Lyndonville Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have?
Some of 13318 Lyndonville Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, fireplace, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13318 Lyndonville Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13318 Lyndonville Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13318 Lyndonville Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr offer parking?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not offer parking.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have a pool?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have accessible units?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13318 Lyndonville Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13318 Lyndonville Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
