All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1319 Seagler Pond Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1319 Seagler Pond Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1319 Seagler Pond Lane

1319 Seagler Pond Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1319 Seagler Pond Lane, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,110 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have any available units?
1319 Seagler Pond Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have?
Some of 1319 Seagler Pond Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1319 Seagler Pond Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1319 Seagler Pond Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1319 Seagler Pond Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane offers parking.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have a pool?
No, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have accessible units?
No, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1319 Seagler Pond Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1319 Seagler Pond Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Vanderbilt
7171 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77025
San Marino
15255 Vintage Preserve Pkwy
Houston, TX 77070
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
Greenhouse
2040 Greenhouse Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Timber Canyon
16339 Stuebner Airline Rd
Spring, TX 77379
Stoney Brook Apartments
2717 Stoney Brook Dr
Houston, TX 77063
1903 Portsmouth St
1903 Portsmouth St
Houston, TX 77098
Advenir at Eagle Creek
10373 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine