All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 13111 Nature Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
13111 Nature Trail
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:40 AM

13111 Nature Trail

13111 Nature Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13111 Nature Trail, Harris County, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13111 Nature Trail have any available units?
13111 Nature Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13111 Nature Trail have?
Some of 13111 Nature Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 Nature Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Nature Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Nature Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13111 Nature Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13111 Nature Trail offer parking?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not offer parking.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have a pool?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have accessible units?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13111 Nature Trail has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sendera at Greenway
3400 Edloe St
Houston, TX 77027
Voyager at Space Center
18101 Point Lookout Dr
Nassau Bay, TX 77058
Casa De Grande
905 Ashland Rd
Channelview, TX 77530
Walnut Terrace
2801 Walnut Bend Ln
Houston, TX 77042
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
The Gardens Apartments
1660 W TC Jester Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Elm Creek Apartments
2911 Sycamore Springs Dr
Houston, TX 77339

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine