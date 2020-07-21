This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Houston has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.
Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13111 Nature Trail have any available units?
13111 Nature Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 13111 Nature Trail have?
Some of 13111 Nature Trail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13111 Nature Trail currently offering any rent specials?
13111 Nature Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13111 Nature Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 13111 Nature Trail is pet friendly.
Does 13111 Nature Trail offer parking?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not offer parking.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have a pool?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have a pool.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have accessible units?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 13111 Nature Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13111 Nature Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13111 Nature Trail has units with air conditioning.