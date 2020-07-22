Rent Calculator
Harris County, TX
13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE
13003 Ambrose Reach Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13003 Ambrose Reach Lane, Harris County, TX 77377
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN NORTHPOINTE - NEW 4 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN NORTHPOINTE
(RLNE3847082)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have any available units?
13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE currently offering any rent specials?
13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE is pet friendly.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE offer parking?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not offer parking.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have a pool?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not have a pool.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have accessible units?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13003 AMBROSE REACH LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
