Harris County, TX
12906 Elmington Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12906 Elmington Court

12906 Elmington Court · No Longer Available
Location

12906 Elmington Court, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 15th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3,132 sf home is located in Cypress, TX. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, dining area and detached garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12906 Elmington Court have any available units?
12906 Elmington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12906 Elmington Court have?
Some of 12906 Elmington Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12906 Elmington Court currently offering any rent specials?
12906 Elmington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12906 Elmington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 12906 Elmington Court is pet friendly.
Does 12906 Elmington Court offer parking?
Yes, 12906 Elmington Court offers parking.
Does 12906 Elmington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12906 Elmington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12906 Elmington Court have a pool?
No, 12906 Elmington Court does not have a pool.
Does 12906 Elmington Court have accessible units?
No, 12906 Elmington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12906 Elmington Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 12906 Elmington Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12906 Elmington Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 12906 Elmington Court does not have units with air conditioning.
