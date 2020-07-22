All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12815 Copper Mill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12815 Copper Mill Drive
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:24 PM

12815 Copper Mill Drive

12815 Copper Mill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12815 Copper Mill Drive, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated property has been made into a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and has been updated throughout and ready for you to call it home. Room measurements are approximate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have any available units?
12815 Copper Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12815 Copper Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12815 Copper Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 Copper Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12815 Copper Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sage Hollow Apartments
10700 Fuqua St
Houston, TX 77089
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Lakefront Villas
1895 Barker Cypress Road
Houston, TX 77084
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Tuscany Court Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Discovery at Mandolin
19401 Tomball Parkway
Houston, TX 77070
Southpoint
12801 Roydon Dr
Houston, TX 77034
Reserve at Fall Creek
7800 N Sam Houston Pkwy E
Humble, TX 77396

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine