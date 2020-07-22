Rent Calculator
Last updated June 12 2019 at 5:24 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12815 Copper Mill Drive
12815 Copper Mill Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12815 Copper Mill Drive, Harris County, TX 77070
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautifully renovated property has been made into a 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and has been updated throughout and ready for you to call it home. Room measurements are approximate.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have any available units?
12815 Copper Mill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 12815 Copper Mill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12815 Copper Mill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 Copper Mill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12815 Copper Mill Drive offers parking.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have a pool?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have accessible units?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12815 Copper Mill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12815 Copper Mill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
