Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12811 Cloverwood Drive

12811 Cloverwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12811 Cloverwood Drive, Harris County, TX 77429

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 3 bath, 3,227 sf home is located in Cypress, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black and steel appliances, dining area and detached garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have any available units?
12811 Cloverwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have?
Some of 12811 Cloverwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12811 Cloverwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12811 Cloverwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12811 Cloverwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12811 Cloverwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12811 Cloverwood Drive offers parking.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12811 Cloverwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have a pool?
No, 12811 Cloverwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 12811 Cloverwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12811 Cloverwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12811 Cloverwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12811 Cloverwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
