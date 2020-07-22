All apartments in Harris County
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:39 AM

12735 Foliage Trl

12735 Foliage Trl · No Longer Available
Location

12735 Foliage Trl, Harris County, TX 77044

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House for Lease in Houston - Beautiful Single Story House feature 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Great Open Floor Plan! Lot of natural light throughout the house. Spacious open kitchen to fulfill your cooking space needs. Cabinetry with ample storage space! Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE5161672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12735 Foliage Trl have any available units?
12735 Foliage Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12735 Foliage Trl currently offering any rent specials?
12735 Foliage Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12735 Foliage Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 12735 Foliage Trl is pet friendly.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl offer parking?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not offer parking.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl have a pool?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not have a pool.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl have accessible units?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12735 Foliage Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12735 Foliage Trl does not have units with air conditioning.
