Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive, Harris County, TX 77014
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SableRidge Apartments - Property Id: 90546
18 Unit Apartment Facility located behind Valero Station in NW Houston.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90546
Property Id 90546
(RLNE4632431)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have any available units?
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have?
Some of 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12672 Veterans Memorial Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive offer parking?
No, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have a pool?
No, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have accessible units?
No, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12672 Veterans Memorial Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Heights at Post Oak
12500 Dunlap Street
Houston, TX 77035
Alice Street Apts
3645 Alice St
Houston, TX 77021
The Estates at Hollister
7740 W Little York Rd
Houston, TX 77040
Madison on the Meadow
12660 Stafford Rd
Stafford, TX 77477
Emerson Park Apartment Homes
1799 FM-528
Webster, TX 77598
Cedar Ridge
2900 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
1414 Texas Downtown
1414 Texas Ave
Houston, TX 77002
3737 Hillcroft
3737 Hillcroft Ave
Houston, TX 77057
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine