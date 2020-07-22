All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12631 Wild Columbine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12631 Wild Columbine Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12631 Wild Columbine Road

12631 Wild Columbine Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12631 Wild Columbine Rd, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Daventry floorplan is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. This home offers a spacious family room, a breakfast room and a formal dining room, huge master closet, and the laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all of the bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have any available units?
12631 Wild Columbine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12631 Wild Columbine Road currently offering any rent specials?
12631 Wild Columbine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12631 Wild Columbine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12631 Wild Columbine Road is pet friendly.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road offer parking?
Yes, 12631 Wild Columbine Road offers parking.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12631 Wild Columbine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have a pool?
No, 12631 Wild Columbine Road does not have a pool.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have accessible units?
No, 12631 Wild Columbine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12631 Wild Columbine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12631 Wild Columbine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12631 Wild Columbine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Med Center
9111 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Pine Forest Houston
17103 Clay Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Deerwood Apartments
5800 Woodway Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Post Oak Park I
1919 Post Oak Park Dr
Houston, TX 77027
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd
Houston, TX 77089
Lake Houston Pines
5830 S Lake Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77049
Tuscany Oaks Apartments
1901 Augusta Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Tanglebrook Apartments
1410 Fountain View Dr
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine