All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12623 Day Hollow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12623 Day Hollow Lane
Last updated July 16 2020 at 4:40 PM

12623 Day Hollow Lane

12623 Day Hollow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12623 Day Hollow Lane, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 7/31/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have any available units?
12623 Day Hollow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12623 Day Hollow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12623 Day Hollow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12623 Day Hollow Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12623 Day Hollow Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12623 Day Hollow Lane offers parking.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12623 Day Hollow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12623 Day Hollow Lane has a pool.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have accessible units?
No, 12623 Day Hollow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12623 Day Hollow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12623 Day Hollow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12623 Day Hollow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Viv on West Dallas
2210 W Dallas St
Houston, TX 77019
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Beckley
7550 Wilshire Place Dr
Houston, TX 77040
Brandon Oaks Apartments
11111 Saathoff Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Alexan Lower Heights
2770 Summer Street
Houston, TX 77007
Towne Lake Apartments
5730 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
3812 Wieprecht
3812 Wipprecht St
Houston, TX 77026
Summervale
9221 Pagewood Ln
Houston, TX 77063

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine