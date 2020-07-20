All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12622 Wild Columbine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12622 Wild Columbine Rd
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:31 AM

12622 Wild Columbine Rd

12622 Wild Columbine Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12622 Wild Columbine Rd, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Guardian floorplan is a wonderful 4 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of character. This open plan offers a view of the kitchen from the family room and an eat-in kitchen/breakfast area, great for family gatherings. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have any available units?
12622 Wild Columbine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12622 Wild Columbine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12622 Wild Columbine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12622 Wild Columbine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd offers parking.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have a pool?
No, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have accessible units?
No, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12622 Wild Columbine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12622 Wild Columbine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Cortland Copperleaf
14811 West Rd
Houston, TX 77095
Camden Plaza
3833 Cummins St
Houston, TX 77027
Fannin Station
10000 Fannin St
Houston, TX 77045
Bay Meadows
17201 Blackhawk Blvd
Friendswood, TX 77546
Redwood Gardens Apartment Homes
910 Redwood St
Houston, TX 77023
Braeswood Place
3838 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77025
Remington Park
5510 S Rice Ave
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine