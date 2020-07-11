All apartments in Harris County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 7:20 PM

12619 Needles Nest Road

12619 Needles Nest Road · No Longer Available
Location

12619 Needles Nest Road, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No

Deposits: 1540.0
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have any available units?
12619 Needles Nest Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12619 Needles Nest Road currently offering any rent specials?
12619 Needles Nest Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12619 Needles Nest Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12619 Needles Nest Road is pet friendly.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road offer parking?
Yes, 12619 Needles Nest Road offers parking.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12619 Needles Nest Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have a pool?
No, 12619 Needles Nest Road does not have a pool.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have accessible units?
No, 12619 Needles Nest Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12619 Needles Nest Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12619 Needles Nest Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12619 Needles Nest Road does not have units with air conditioning.
