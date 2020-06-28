All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12610 Wild Columbine Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12610 Wild Columbine Road
Last updated October 8 2019 at 9:03 AM

12610 Wild Columbine Road

12610 Wild Columbine Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12610 Wild Columbine Road, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have any available units?
12610 Wild Columbine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12610 Wild Columbine Road currently offering any rent specials?
12610 Wild Columbine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 Wild Columbine Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12610 Wild Columbine Road is pet friendly.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road offer parking?
Yes, 12610 Wild Columbine Road offers parking.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have a pool?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Road does not have a pool.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have accessible units?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Broadwater
5045 Crenshaw Rd
Pasadena, TX 77505
Deerbrook Forest
17750 Highway 59 N
Humble, TX 77396
4202 Stanford St
4202 Stanford Street
Houston, TX 77006
Adobe Springs
3700 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Cortland North Haven
17802 Mound Road
Houston, TX 77433
Century Park
20430 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77073
Colony Oaks
6666 Chimney Rock Rd
Houston, TX 77081

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine