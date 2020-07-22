All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12610 Wild Columbine Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12610 Wild Columbine Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12610 Wild Columbine Rd

12610 Wild Columbine Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12610 Wild Columbine Rd, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a dynamite 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floorplan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have any available units?
12610 Wild Columbine Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have?
Some of 12610 Wild Columbine Rd's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12610 Wild Columbine Rd currently offering any rent specials?
12610 Wild Columbine Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12610 Wild Columbine Rd pet-friendly?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd offer parking?
Yes, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd offers parking.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have a pool?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd does not have a pool.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have accessible units?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12610 Wild Columbine Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 12610 Wild Columbine Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateaux Dupre
7900 Locke Ln
Houston, TX 77063
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
Breckenridge
535 Seminar Dr
Houston, TX 77060
Mainstream Apartments
3000 Murworth Dr
Houston, TX 77025
Richmond Chase
8155 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77063
Gardens at Bissonnet
7400 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77074
255 Assay Luxury Apartments
255 Assay Street
Houston, TX 77044
Olympus Katy Ranch
24929 Katy Ranch Rd
Houston, TX 77494

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine