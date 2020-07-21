All apartments in Harris County
12607 Wild Strawberry Road

12607 Wild Strawberry Rd · No Longer Available
Location

12607 Wild Strawberry Rd, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have any available units?
12607 Wild Strawberry Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12607 Wild Strawberry Road currently offering any rent specials?
12607 Wild Strawberry Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 Wild Strawberry Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road is pet friendly.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road offer parking?
Yes, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road offers parking.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have a pool?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road does not have a pool.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have accessible units?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 Wild Strawberry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 Wild Strawberry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
