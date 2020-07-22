All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12607 Campos Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12607 Campos Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12607 Campos Drive

12607 Campos Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12607 Campos Dr, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spectacular Houston Home Features Custom Upgrades
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,999 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execu

(RLNE4592561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 Campos Drive have any available units?
12607 Campos Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 12607 Campos Drive have?
Some of 12607 Campos Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 Campos Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12607 Campos Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 Campos Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12607 Campos Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12607 Campos Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12607 Campos Drive offers parking.
Does 12607 Campos Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 Campos Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 Campos Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12607 Campos Drive has a pool.
Does 12607 Campos Drive have accessible units?
No, 12607 Campos Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 Campos Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12607 Campos Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 Campos Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12607 Campos Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Travis Street
2700 Travis St
Houston, TX 77006
Parkway Flats
13328 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Veranda at Centerfield
7700 Willow Chase Blvd
Houston, TX 77070
Arlo Westchase
3505 W Sam Houston Pkwy
Houston, TX 77042
Allendale Village
6005 Allendale Rd
Houston, TX 77017
The Parker
160 Birdsall St
Houston, TX 77007
The Millennium High Street
4410 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77027
Ashford Lakes
1200 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine