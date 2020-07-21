All apartments in Harris County
12603 Sai Baba Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12603 Sai Baba Drive

12603 Sai Baba Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12603 Sai Baba Dr, Harris County, TX 77038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
The Devonhurst floorplan is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story family home. This home offers a dining room, large upstairs master bedroom, and view from the kitchen to the family room. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have any available units?
12603 Sai Baba Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12603 Sai Baba Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12603 Sai Baba Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12603 Sai Baba Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12603 Sai Baba Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12603 Sai Baba Drive offers parking.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12603 Sai Baba Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have a pool?
No, 12603 Sai Baba Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have accessible units?
No, 12603 Sai Baba Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12603 Sai Baba Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12603 Sai Baba Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12603 Sai Baba Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
