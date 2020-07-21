All apartments in Harris County
1250 Summer Park Ln
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:02 AM

1250 Summer Park Ln

1250 Summer Park Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1250 Summer Park Lane, Harris County, TX 77450
Memorial Parkway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have any available units?
1250 Summer Park Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 1250 Summer Park Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Summer Park Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Summer Park Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln offer parking?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have a pool?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have accessible units?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Summer Park Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Summer Park Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
