Harris County, TX
12303 Maxim Drive
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:08 PM

12303 Maxim Drive

12303 Maxim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12303 Maxim Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with tile floors! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12303 Maxim Drive have any available units?
12303 Maxim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 12303 Maxim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12303 Maxim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12303 Maxim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12303 Maxim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12303 Maxim Drive offers parking.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12303 Maxim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive have a pool?
No, 12303 Maxim Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive have accessible units?
No, 12303 Maxim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12303 Maxim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12303 Maxim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12303 Maxim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
