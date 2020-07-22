All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 11823 Loveland Pass Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11823 Loveland Pass Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11823 Loveland Pass Drive

11823 Loveland Pass Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11823 Loveland Pass Drive, Harris County, TX 77067

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62ad0d0026 ----
This is a beautiful 1,491 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent near Greenspoint. Perfect for the family who wants to live in a great area with plenty of access to local suburban culture.

One story floor plan
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space
Stainless steel appliances
Granite countertops
Wood floors
Central AC
Comes with a washer and dryer!
2 car garage.
Did not flood during Harvey!

Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below.
If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.
If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.

We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our units go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have any available units?
11823 Loveland Pass Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have?
Some of 11823 Loveland Pass Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11823 Loveland Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11823 Loveland Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11823 Loveland Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11823 Loveland Pass Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11823 Loveland Pass Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alora
5500 El Camino del Rey St
Houston, TX 77081
Briarwood Village
2215 Avenida La Quinta St
Houston, TX 77077
The Preakness
210 Wells Fargo Dr
Houston, TX 77090
Metro Midtown
2350 Bagby St
Houston, TX 77006
LaMonte Park
3737 Watonga Blvd
Houston, TX 77092
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088
The Life at Spring Estates
16112 North Fwy
Houston, TX 77090
Camden Stonebridge
9850 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine