11823 Loveland Pass Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/62ad0d0026 ----

This is a beautiful 1,491 sqft 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house for rent near Greenspoint. Perfect for the family who wants to live in a great area with plenty of access to local suburban culture.



One story floor plan

3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Fully renovated kitchen with plenty of pantry space

Stainless steel appliances

Granite countertops

Wood floors

Central AC

Comes with a washer and dryer!

2 car garage.

Did not flood during Harvey!



Pets are accepted on a case by case basis. Pet fees below.

If the pet is under 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $125. Pet rent of $15 per month.

If the pet is over 50 pounds: Initial non-refundable fee of $250. Pet rent of $30 per month.



We take pride in offering the best residential environment and attention to our residents. Our units go quickly and are only on the market for about two weeks, call right now to schedule an appointment!