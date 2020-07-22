All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 27 2020 at 8:05 AM

11810 Hammond, Houston, TX 77065

11810 Hammond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11810 Hammond Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
Houston Jersey Village unit w/Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding

 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

