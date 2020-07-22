11810 Hammond, Houston, TX 77065

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

Houston Jersey Village unit w/Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Hot Tub, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, Laundry room, School bus stop, Carports

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Crown molding







*pics are of model apartments at this location*



