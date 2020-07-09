Rent Calculator
11754 Rolling Stream Dr
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:11 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11754 Rolling Stream Dr
11754 Rolling Stream Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
11754 Rolling Stream Drive, Harris County, TX 77375
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,420/month for 1,830 sf - 3 bed rooms (all up), 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Located at Grand Parkway (Hwy 99) & Hwy 249.
Completely rehabbed. Everything in house is new.
Call/text (281)723-7487
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have any available units?
11754 Rolling Stream Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have?
Some of 11754 Rolling Stream Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11754 Rolling Stream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11754 Rolling Stream Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11754 Rolling Stream Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr offers parking.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have a pool?
No, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have accessible units?
No, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11754 Rolling Stream Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11754 Rolling Stream Dr has units with air conditioning.
