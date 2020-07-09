11754 Rolling Stream Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

$1,420/month for 1,830 sf - 3 bed rooms (all up), 2.5 bath, 2 car garage. Located at Grand Parkway (Hwy 99) & Hwy 249.



Completely rehabbed. Everything in house is new.



Call/text (281)723-7487