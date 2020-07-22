11719 Glenway Drive

Amenities

Dont miss this incredible Georgian-style home in the idyllic community of Lakewood Forest. Situated just down the street from the prestigious Moore Elementary School, this 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features living room with a beamed ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, and built-ins, a dining room, game room, family room, office, formal living and sunroom. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Find an escape from all your stress in the private master suite with his and her walk in closets, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a whirlpool combo tub. Situated near Highway 249, residents enjoy easy access to Cypress, Spring, and Tomball. Premier shopping, dining, and entertainment is located just 3 miles away! Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse. Schools are zoned to top-rated schools in Cy-Fair ISD. This home is exactly what youve been searching for call today! Virtual Tour Avail.