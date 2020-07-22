All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 11719 Glenway Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11719 Glenway Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:14 PM

11719 Glenway Drive

11719 Glenway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11719 Glenway Dr, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
Dont miss this incredible Georgian-style home in the idyllic community of Lakewood Forest. Situated just down the street from the prestigious Moore Elementary School, this 5-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home features living room with a beamed ceiling, stacked stone fireplace, and built-ins, a dining room, game room, family room, office, formal living and sunroom. Dream up culinary masterpieces in the chefs kitchen, complete with quartz countertops, a tile backsplash, and breakfast bar. Find an escape from all your stress in the private master suite with his and her walk in closets, complete with a walk-in closet, dual vanities, and a whirlpool combo tub. Situated near Highway 249, residents enjoy easy access to Cypress, Spring, and Tomball. Premier shopping, dining, and entertainment is located just 3 miles away! Enjoy the community pool and clubhouse. Schools are zoned to top-rated schools in Cy-Fair ISD. This home is exactly what youve been searching for call today! Virtual Tour Avail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11719 Glenway Drive have any available units?
11719 Glenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11719 Glenway Drive have?
Some of 11719 Glenway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11719 Glenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11719 Glenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11719 Glenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11719 Glenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11719 Glenway Drive offers parking.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11719 Glenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11719 Glenway Drive has a pool.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 11719 Glenway Drive has accessible units.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11719 Glenway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11719 Glenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11719 Glenway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Oak Crest
12025 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77082
Gables Metropolitan Uptown
3300 Sage Rd
Houston, TX 77056
ARIUM City Lake
8877 Lakes at 610 Dr
Houston, TX 77054
The Residences at Kirby Collection
3200 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX 77098
Piney Point
9100 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Income Restricted - Zollie Scales Manor
4001 Corder St
Houston, TX 77021
Pearl Midlane River Oaks
2121 Mid Ln
Houston, TX 77027
Tierwester Village
7812 Tierwester St
Houston, TX 77021

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine