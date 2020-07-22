All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11715 Gardenglen Drive

11715 Gardenglen Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11715 Gardenglen Dr, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Application fees waived for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME when applying to take advantage of this promotional offer. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have any available units?
11715 Gardenglen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 11715 Gardenglen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11715 Gardenglen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11715 Gardenglen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11715 Gardenglen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive offer parking?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have a pool?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have accessible units?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11715 Gardenglen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11715 Gardenglen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
