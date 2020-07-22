Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11703 Glenway Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:00 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11703 Glenway Drive
11703 Glenway Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11703 Glenway Dr, Harris County, TX 77070
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have any available units?
11703 Glenway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 11703 Glenway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11703 Glenway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 Glenway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11703 Glenway Drive offers parking.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have a pool?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have accessible units?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11703 Glenway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11703 Glenway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
