Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11506 Faulkey Gully Circle
Last updated February 17 2020 at 10:16 PM

11506 Faulkey Gully Circle

11506 Faulkey Gully Circle · No Longer Available
Location

11506 Faulkey Gully Circle, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful one story home with a pool. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Master Shower, Master Custom Closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Wine Cooler, Double Oven. Beautiful Ceramic Tile throughout the home. Low Utilities Bills, Low water Bill, Pool maintenance included. Refrigerator Included. 2 car detached garage. Wonderful Lakewood crossing neighborhood with access to Walking, biking and running Trails & parks. Easy access to Hwy 249, Hwy 99, Beltway 8 and close to 290. Cypress Fairbanks Schools. Home Rental with Pool! Come Visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have any available units?
11506 Faulkey Gully Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have?
Some of 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle currently offering any rent specials?
11506 Faulkey Gully Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle pet-friendly?
No, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle offer parking?
Yes, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle offers parking.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have a pool?
Yes, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle has a pool.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have accessible units?
Yes, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle has accessible units.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 11506 Faulkey Gully Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
