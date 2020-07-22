11506 Faulkey Gully Circle

Amenities

Beautiful one story home with a pool. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Large Master Shower, Master Custom Closet, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Wine Cooler, Double Oven. Beautiful Ceramic Tile throughout the home. Low Utilities Bills, Low water Bill, Pool maintenance included. Refrigerator Included. 2 car detached garage. Wonderful Lakewood crossing neighborhood with access to Walking, biking and running Trails & parks. Easy access to Hwy 249, Hwy 99, Beltway 8 and close to 290. Cypress Fairbanks Schools. Home Rental with Pool! Come Visit today!