11415 Bottlebrush Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Beautiful home located in the gated community of Stone Gate. Recent updates include a full kitchen remodel in 2016. Cabinets, granite, back splash, SS appliances, lighting, faucets, hardware, paint & laminate floors. Elegant grand entry followed by a great floor plan. Huge master bedroom & bath with recent paint & a large walk-in closet. Over sized back yard with stamped concrete patio perfect for entertaining. Home to Houston National Golf Club. Just minutes to shopping, dining & entertainment.