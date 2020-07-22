Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 11324 Eastex Freeway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11324 Eastex Freeway
Last updated February 2 2020 at 3:38 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11324 Eastex Freeway
11324 Eastex Freeway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
11324 Eastex Freeway, Harris County, TX 77093
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just over 1.5 acres Owner willing to work with tenant to either build or use property for business great site for rv park or any business venture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have any available units?
11324 Eastex Freeway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
Is 11324 Eastex Freeway currently offering any rent specials?
11324 Eastex Freeway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11324 Eastex Freeway pet-friendly?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway offer parking?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not offer parking.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have a pool?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not have a pool.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have accessible units?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not have accessible units.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have units with dishwashers?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11324 Eastex Freeway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11324 Eastex Freeway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Creekside Park The Residences
26700 Kuykendahl Rd
The Woodlands, TX 77375
Willowbend II
9387 FM Bypass W Road
Humble, TX 77338
Las Varandas Del Sur
10003 Forum West Dr
Houston, TX 77036
Highbank
8877 Frankway Dr
Houston, TX 77096
Tate at Tanglewood
5880 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr
Spring, TX 77388
Ascend at Bridges
14100 Will Clayton Parkway
Atascocita, TX 77338
The Rosemary
17401 West Lake Houston Parkway
Humble, TX 77346
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine