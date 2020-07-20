All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 11318 Log Cabin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
11318 Log Cabin Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 11:28 AM

11318 Log Cabin Lane

11318 Log Cabin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11318 Log Cabin Lane, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-1ga home in Tomball has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to ensure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have any available units?
11318 Log Cabin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have?
Some of 11318 Log Cabin Lane's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 Log Cabin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11318 Log Cabin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 Log Cabin Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11318 Log Cabin Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane offer parking?
No, 11318 Log Cabin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11318 Log Cabin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have a pool?
No, 11318 Log Cabin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have accessible units?
No, 11318 Log Cabin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11318 Log Cabin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 Log Cabin Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11318 Log Cabin Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at River Oaks
3121 Buffalo Speedway
Houston, TX 77098
The Redford
1221 Redford Rd
Houston, TX 77034
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
Live Oak
851 Threadneedle St
Houston, TX 77079
Post Oak at Woodway
99 N Post Oak Ln
Houston, TX 77024
Colquitt
710 Colquitt Street
Houston, TX 77006
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
The Lenox Apartment Homes
6014 Winsome Ln
Houston, TX 77057

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine