Last updated March 25 2020 at 4:07 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1123 Rock Canyon Drive
1123 Rock Canyon Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1123 Rock Canyon Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home, completely remodeled. High ceilings, open concept kitchen, new windows that highlight the natural light, and a beautiful backyard just waiting to be used!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have any available units?
1123 Rock Canyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have?
Some of 1123 Rock Canyon Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1123 Rock Canyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1123 Rock Canyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 Rock Canyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive offers parking.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have a pool?
No, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 Rock Canyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 Rock Canyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
