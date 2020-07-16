All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1119 Whitestone Lane

1119 Whitestone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1119 Whitestone Lane, Harris County, TX 77073

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,675 sf home is located in Houston. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have any available units?
1119 Whitestone Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1119 Whitestone Lane have?
Some of 1119 Whitestone Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 Whitestone Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1119 Whitestone Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 Whitestone Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1119 Whitestone Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1119 Whitestone Lane offers parking.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1119 Whitestone Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have a pool?
No, 1119 Whitestone Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have accessible units?
No, 1119 Whitestone Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1119 Whitestone Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1119 Whitestone Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1119 Whitestone Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
