Harris County, TX
11031 Hidden Bend Dr
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:52 PM

11031 Hidden Bend Dr

11031 Hidden Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11031 Hidden Bend Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Houston, Tx. It offers 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and 1,777 sq ft of living space. Features include tile floors and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have any available units?
11031 Hidden Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 11031 Hidden Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11031 Hidden Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11031 Hidden Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11031 Hidden Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11031 Hidden Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
