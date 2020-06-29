All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11008 Maidencane Court

11008 Maidencane Court · No Longer Available
Location

11008 Maidencane Court, Harris County, TX 77086

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,285 sf home is located in Houston, TX. This home features tiled floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Maidencane Court have any available units?
11008 Maidencane Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11008 Maidencane Court have?
Some of 11008 Maidencane Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Maidencane Court currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Maidencane Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Maidencane Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Maidencane Court is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Maidencane Court offers parking.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Maidencane Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court have a pool?
No, 11008 Maidencane Court does not have a pool.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court have accessible units?
No, 11008 Maidencane Court does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Maidencane Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11008 Maidencane Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 11008 Maidencane Court does not have units with air conditioning.
