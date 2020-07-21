This is a great 5 bedroom home with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances and amazing lighting throughout the entire first floor.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 10615 Creektree Drive have?
Some of 10615 Creektree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
