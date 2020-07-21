All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 10615 Creektree Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
10615 Creektree Drive
Last updated April 14 2019 at 5:21 AM

10615 Creektree Drive

10615 Creektree Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10615 Creektree Dr, Harris County, TX 77070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 5 bedroom home with new hardwood floors, updated kitchen with new granite counter tops, beautiful cabinets, stainless steel appliances and amazing lighting throughout the entire first floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10615 Creektree Drive have any available units?
10615 Creektree Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10615 Creektree Drive have?
Some of 10615 Creektree Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10615 Creektree Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10615 Creektree Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10615 Creektree Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10615 Creektree Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10615 Creektree Drive offers parking.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10615 Creektree Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive have a pool?
No, 10615 Creektree Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive have accessible units?
No, 10615 Creektree Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10615 Creektree Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10615 Creektree Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10615 Creektree Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Edge at City Centre
8410 W Bartell Dr
Houston, TX 77054
Greenridge Place
3000 Greenridge Dr
Houston, TX 77057
Phoenician
2345 Bering Dr
Houston, TX 77057
The Grayson
4115 Louetta Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Timber Walk Apartments
5635 Timber Creek Place Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Astor Tanglewood
502 S Post Oak Rd
Houston, TX 77056
The Retreat at Eldridge
2323 Eldridge Pkwy
Houston, TX 77077
Amherst at CityView
17103 Imperial Valley Dr
Houston, TX 77060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine