1046 Dominion Drive

Amenities
RARE FIND! Contemporary, single story home on a corner lot with GREAT CURB APPEAL. Live in the prestigious Nottingham Country subdivision, ideally located! SO MUCH POTENTIAL! Tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET, laminate wood floors in bedrooms, high ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, TONS OF WINDOWS & NATURAL LIGHT, large kitchen with double ovens, breakfast bar, & a plethora of fantastic outdoor spaces. INSULATED ANDERSON WINDOWS & MARVIN DOORS, HARDI-PLANK & SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Schedule your showing today. NEVER FLOODED.