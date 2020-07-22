All apartments in Harris County
Last updated August 10 2019 at 10:45 AM

1046 Dominion Drive

1046 Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1046 Dominion Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
RARE FIND! Contemporary, single story home on a corner lot with GREAT CURB APPEAL. Live in the prestigious Nottingham Country subdivision, ideally located! SO MUCH POTENTIAL! Tile flooring throughout, NO CARPET, laminate wood floors in bedrooms, high ceilings, gorgeous fireplace, TONS OF WINDOWS & NATURAL LIGHT, large kitchen with double ovens, breakfast bar, & a plethora of fantastic outdoor spaces. INSULATED ANDERSON WINDOWS & MARVIN DOORS, HARDI-PLANK & SPRINKLER SYSTEM. Schedule your showing today. NEVER FLOODED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1046 Dominion Drive have any available units?
1046 Dominion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1046 Dominion Drive have?
Some of 1046 Dominion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1046 Dominion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1046 Dominion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1046 Dominion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1046 Dominion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1046 Dominion Drive offers parking.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1046 Dominion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive have a pool?
No, 1046 Dominion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1046 Dominion Drive has accessible units.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1046 Dominion Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1046 Dominion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1046 Dominion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
