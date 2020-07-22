Rent Calculator
Last updated November 13 2019 at 8:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10351 Jillana Kaye Dr
10351 Jillana Kaye Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10351 Jillana Kaye Drive, Harris County, TX 77086
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car garage home recently renovated. Fireplace, tile and carpet throughout. Large fenced in back yard for family gatherings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have any available units?
10351 Jillana Kaye Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have?
Some of 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10351 Jillana Kaye Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr offers parking.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have a pool?
No, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have accessible units?
No, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10351 Jillana Kaye Dr has units with air conditioning.
