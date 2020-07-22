All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 10343 Van Hut Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
10343 Van Hut Lane
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:59 AM

10343 Van Hut Lane

10343 Van Hut Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10343 Van Hut Ln, Harris County, TX 77044

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Blakeford floorplan is a wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one story home with lots of charm. Split floor plan with open living/kitchen/dining room space. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have any available units?
10343 Van Hut Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10343 Van Hut Lane have?
Some of 10343 Van Hut Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10343 Van Hut Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10343 Van Hut Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10343 Van Hut Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10343 Van Hut Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10343 Van Hut Lane offers parking.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10343 Van Hut Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have a pool?
No, 10343 Van Hut Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have accessible units?
No, 10343 Van Hut Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10343 Van Hut Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 10343 Van Hut Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10343 Van Hut Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Finley West
9940 Richmond Ave
Houston, TX 77042
Magnolia Terrace
3939 Synott Rd
Houston, TX 77082
The Heights at 2121
2100 Tannehill Dr
Houston, TX 77008
Chasewood Apartments
9717 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Zócalo
8787 Hammerly Blvd
Houston, TX 77080
Equinox
2950 Old Spanish Trl
Houston, TX 77054
Cortland Halstead
4620 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX 77096
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine