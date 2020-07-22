All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
10315 Autumn Harvest Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 7:34 PM

10315 Autumn Harvest Drive

10315 Autumn Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10315 Autumn Harvest Drive, Harris County, TX 77064

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 1/17/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have any available units?
10315 Autumn Harvest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10315 Autumn Harvest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive offers parking.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive has a pool.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have accessible units?
No, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10315 Autumn Harvest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Cypress Creek
13130 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77433
Mason Park
222 Mason Creek Dr
Katy, TX 77450
Solano
535 W Nasa Pkwy
Webster, TX 77598
The Abbey at Briar Forest
11655 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77077
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St
Pasadena, TX 77504
ARIUM Towne Lake
17807 Lakecrest View Dr
Jersey Village, TX 77433
Windswept Gardens
6320 Windswept Ln
Houston, TX 77057
Towne Plaza
4655 Wild Indigo St
Houston, TX 77027

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine