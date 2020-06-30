All apartments in Harris County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10110 Berrypatch Lane

10110 Berrypatch Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10110 Berrypatch Lane, Harris County, TX 77375

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral paint colors, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have any available units?
10110 Berrypatch Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
Is 10110 Berrypatch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10110 Berrypatch Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10110 Berrypatch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10110 Berrypatch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane offer parking?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not offer parking.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have a pool?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have accessible units?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10110 Berrypatch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 10110 Berrypatch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
