Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1002 Oxborough.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1002 Oxborough
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:12 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1002 Oxborough
1002 Oxborough Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1002 Oxborough Drive, Harris County, TX 77450
Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3x2 Katy home - Newly renovated 3 bedrooms 2 baths in Nottingham neighborhood. 2 car garage, granite countertops, faux wood flooring, brand new carpet in bedrooms.
(RLNE5535975)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1002 Oxborough have any available units?
1002 Oxborough doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 1002 Oxborough have?
Some of 1002 Oxborough's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1002 Oxborough currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Oxborough is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Oxborough pet-friendly?
Yes, 1002 Oxborough is pet friendly.
Does 1002 Oxborough offer parking?
Yes, 1002 Oxborough offers parking.
Does 1002 Oxborough have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1002 Oxborough does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Oxborough have a pool?
No, 1002 Oxborough does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Oxborough have accessible units?
No, 1002 Oxborough does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Oxborough have units with dishwashers?
No, 1002 Oxborough does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Oxborough have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Oxborough does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Broadstone Skyline
707 Saulnier St
Houston, TX 77002
Regatta Bay Apartment Homes
2555 Repsdorph Rd
Seabrook, TX 77586
Savannah Place I & II
3003 Windchase Boulevard
Houston, TX 77082
Central Park
3230 S Gessner Rd
Houston, TX 77042
218 West 15
218 West 15th Street
Houston, TX 77008
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave
Houston, TX 77004
Nubia Square Apartments
3711 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX 77004
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine