Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:40 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10000 N Eldridge Pkwy
10000 North Eldridge Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10000 North Eldridge Parkway, Harris County, TX 77065
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
volleyball court
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Great 1 bedroom apartment for rent! Access to outdoor patio with a pool and volleyball court view. Washer/dryer in unit and trash pick up included! Internet, cable, electric not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have any available units?
10000 N Eldridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have?
Some of 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10000 N Eldridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
