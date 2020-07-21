All apartments in Harris County
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:40 AM

10000 N Eldridge Pkwy

10000 North Eldridge Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10000 North Eldridge Parkway, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
volleyball court
Great 1 bedroom apartment for rent! Access to outdoor patio with a pool and volleyball court view. Washer/dryer in unit and trash pick up included! Internet, cable, electric not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have any available units?
10000 N Eldridge Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have?
Some of 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10000 N Eldridge Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy has a pool.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy have units with air conditioning?
No, 10000 N Eldridge Pkwy does not have units with air conditioning.
