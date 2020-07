Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly carport hot tub internet access playground yoga

Cornerstone Apartments has an ideal location on the north side of Harlingen, where casual elegance and comfort meet. Cornerstone offers quality living for those who prefer to relax quietly and those with an active lifestyle. You'll enjoy coming home to a relaxing atmosphere at the best apartment homes in Harlingen where our amenities serve to enhance any lifestyle.