All apartments in Harlingen
Find more places like
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harlingen, TX
/
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM

1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06

1608 Sam Houston Drive · (956) 425-2580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Harlingen
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1608 Sam Houston Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$570

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex
171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have any available units?
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 has a unit available for $570 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harlingen.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 offer parking?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have a pool?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Reata Apartments
3102 Haine Dr
Harlingen, TX 78550
Cornerstone
2115 E Vinson Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
Valor at Harlingen
902 S Palm Court Dr
Harlingen, TX 78552

Similar Pages

Harlingen 2 BedroomsHarlingen Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brownsville, TXMcAllen, TXMission, TXEdinburg, TXPharr, TXWeslaco, TXMercedes, TXSouth Padre Island, TXAlton, TXLaguna Vista, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Texas Southmost College