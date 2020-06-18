Sign Up
Home
/
Harlingen, TX
/
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:44 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06
1608 Sam Houston Drive
·
(956) 425-2580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
1608 Sam Houston Drive, Harlingen, TX 78550
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now
$570
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex
171 Unit Multi-Family Apartment Complex
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have any available units?
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 has a unit available for $570 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harlingen
.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 offer parking?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have a pool?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have accessible units?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1608 Sam Houston Dr. -G-06 does not have units with air conditioning.
