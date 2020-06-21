Rent Calculator
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
709 Fawn Trl
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
709 Fawn Trl
709 Fawn Trl
·
No Longer Available
Harker Heights
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
709 Fawn Trl, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 2 Car Garage
Amenities include:
- Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections - Fireplace - Formal Dining Room
- Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Dual Oven - Microwave
- Antique Chandelier - Double Sink Vanity in Masterbath - Garden Tub
- Fenced Yard - French Doors to the Back Patio - Built-In Workbench & Storage in Garage
Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 7/13/2020!
This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.
RSPM20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 709 Fawn Trl have any available units?
709 Fawn Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harker Heights, TX
.
What amenities does 709 Fawn Trl have?
Some of 709 Fawn Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 709 Fawn Trl currently offering any rent specials?
709 Fawn Trl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 709 Fawn Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 709 Fawn Trl is pet friendly.
Does 709 Fawn Trl offer parking?
Yes, 709 Fawn Trl does offer parking.
Does 709 Fawn Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 709 Fawn Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 709 Fawn Trl have a pool?
No, 709 Fawn Trl does not have a pool.
Does 709 Fawn Trl have accessible units?
No, 709 Fawn Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 709 Fawn Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 709 Fawn Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 709 Fawn Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 709 Fawn Trl has units with air conditioning.
